FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,158 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.92.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $164.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.86 and a 200-day moving average of $194.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

