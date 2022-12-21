Financial Contrast: Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) versus CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Grom Social Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A Grom Social Enterprises $6.30 million 0.14 -$10.15 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Grom Social Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00

CF Acquisition Corp. VI presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.07%. Grom Social Enterprises has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.12%. Given CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CF Acquisition Corp. VI is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -2.62% Grom Social Enterprises -214.31% -45.14% -32.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

(Get Rating)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp. VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Grom Social Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.