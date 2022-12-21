First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Short Interest Update

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $208.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 355.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

