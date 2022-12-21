Five9 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

Five9 Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.50.

Get Five9 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Five9 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,983 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Five9 by 845.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.