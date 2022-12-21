Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 345 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Chevron Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $172.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $333.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $114.29 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

