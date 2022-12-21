Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Short Interest Update

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fortitude Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

Fortitude Gold stock opened at 5.58 on Wednesday. Fortitude Gold has a fifty-two week low of 5.25 and a fifty-two week high of 7.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is 5.98.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.42%.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.