FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,258 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

