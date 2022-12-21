FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,889,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 697,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,000 after acquiring an additional 354,263 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $102.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

