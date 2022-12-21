FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in KLA by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in KLA by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $385.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.52. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

