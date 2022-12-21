FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $205.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.