Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $33.45 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 6.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 35.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 1.6 %

CVX opened at $172.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.72 and a 200-day moving average of $162.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

