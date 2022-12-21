freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRTAF. UBS Group raised freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of freenet from €32.00 ($34.04) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Price Performance

FRTAF stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. freenet has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.