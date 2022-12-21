Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) & Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) Critical Analysis

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) and Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and Thai Airways International Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group -4.29% -23.57% -2.56% Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Frontier Group has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Group and Thai Airways International Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Frontier Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.18, suggesting a potential upside of 66.81%. Given Frontier Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Thai Airways International Public.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Group and Thai Airways International Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $2.06 billion 1.15 -$102.00 million ($0.62) -17.58 Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.00 -$387.77 million N/A N/A

Frontier Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Thai Airways International Public.

Summary

Thai Airways International Public beats Frontier Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Group

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 110 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising, 16 A320ceos, 73 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Thai Airways International Public

(Get Rating)

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airlines. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segment offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground support equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation support activities, which include flight management services, sale of duty-free goods, and sale of souvenir products. It also provides aviation training, tourism, specialized personnel, and information technology services for the travel sector. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.