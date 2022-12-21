FY2022 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $24.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $23.83. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $24.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.22 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $134.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.58. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $100.88 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $790,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,081,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.