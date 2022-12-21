FY2022 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Lowered by Capital One Financial

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.58. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EQT to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. PETERS & COMPAN reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.65.

Shares of EQT opened at $36.14 on Monday. EQT has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in EQT by 165.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 265,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 152.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,235,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

