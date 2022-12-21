FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Issued By Zacks Research

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Big Lots in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn ($5.97) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.36). The consensus estimate for Big Lots’ current full-year earnings is ($5.67) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BIG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Big Lots Trading Down 1.5 %

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

BIG opened at $14.23 on Monday. Big Lots has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $412.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -22.94%.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter worth $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Big Lots by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 19.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

