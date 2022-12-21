FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Issued By KeyCorp

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Nucor in a report issued on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $11.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.85. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $28.17 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $133.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.29.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.29%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

