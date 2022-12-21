FY2023 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Cut by National Bank Financial (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 49.76%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EGO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

EGO opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 434,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 21.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

