FY2023 EPS Estimates for Empire Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Empire in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $2.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.89. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Empire has a 1 year low of C$23.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

