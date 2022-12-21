FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.29) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.65). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.19) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $27.54 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $66.45. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,331,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,692,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,158,000 after acquiring an additional 553,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after acquiring an additional 530,935 shares in the last quarter.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,783,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 94,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $2,848,844.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,597,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,216,596.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,771 shares in the company, valued at $32,783,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,272,289 shares of company stock valued at $39,147,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

