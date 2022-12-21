Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.40 ($11.06) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 1.8 %

GLPEY opened at $6.38 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -637.50 and a beta of 0.76.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

