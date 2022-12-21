Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Raised by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 162.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 234.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 287.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 100.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $335.73 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

