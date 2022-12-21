Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli Buys 19,400 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli acquired 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $34,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,939.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CleanSpark Price Performance

CleanSpark stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.85.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on CleanSpark from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

CleanSpark Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CleanSpark by 27.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 45,795 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $32,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $111,000. State Street Corp raised its position in CleanSpark by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 359,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.