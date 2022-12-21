GB Group (LON:GBG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $306.40

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 306.40 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 307.40 ($3.73), with a volume of 40249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($3.81).

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.33) to GBX 515 ($6.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.50) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £813.75 million and a PE ratio of 31,900.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 364.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 449.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.