Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.29

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 51000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Glacier Media Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$41.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.

About Glacier Media

(Get Rating)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.