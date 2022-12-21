Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.29

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 51000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
Glacier Media Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$41.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.
About Glacier Media
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.
