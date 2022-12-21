Glynis Bryan Sells 3,947 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

