Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $407,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after buying an additional 124,768 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 732.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 168.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average is $99.20. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.78.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.