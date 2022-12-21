Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 14,260 iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 135.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $137.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.11. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $123.39 and a 52-week high of $175.38.

