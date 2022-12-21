Gradient Investments LLC Sells 333,454 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 333,454 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 221,853 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 930,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 97,405 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 256,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 96,136 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 59,823 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

FCT opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.0695 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

