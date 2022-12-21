Gradient Investments LLC Sells 697 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in Waste Management by 9.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 47.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 76,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 76.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $157.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.32 and a 200-day moving average of $161.35. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

