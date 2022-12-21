Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 124.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after purchasing an additional 101,544 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.19.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $386.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.86. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $667.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 390.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

