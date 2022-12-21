Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 0.8 %

GLDD stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $16.27.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $158.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth $181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 15.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,045,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 416,574 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 271.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth $1,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

