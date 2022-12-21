Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Down 8.9% in November

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 558,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Green Dot to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Green Dot to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 38,578 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 55.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 536,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 192,279 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 286,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Green Dot by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 133,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 84,939 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $850.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.97. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.52 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

