Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells $182,910.60 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE GWRE opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.28. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $114.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.25.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.