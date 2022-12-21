Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells $182,910.60 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GWRE opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.28. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $114.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after buying an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,158,000 after buying an additional 335,358 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,421,000 after buying an additional 140,725 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,491,000 after buying an additional 286,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.1% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,525,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,970,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

