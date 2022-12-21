GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for GXO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

GXO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NYSE:GXO opened at $42.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

