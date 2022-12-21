Hamlin Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,977 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $84,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 13,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $314.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $322.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

