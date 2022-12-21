Harley G. Lappin Sells 2,000 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) Director Harley G. Lappin sold 2,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $22,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,533. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CoreCivic Stock Down 4.9 %
CoreCivic stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
