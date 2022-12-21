Harley G. Lappin Sells 2,000 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) Director Harley G. Lappin sold 2,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $22,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,533. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CoreCivic Stock Down 4.9 %

CoreCivic stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CoreCivic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,238,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,627,000 after purchasing an additional 189,905 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 6.6% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,860,000 after acquiring an additional 528,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CoreCivic by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,105,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 27.0% in the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,882,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 399,873 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CoreCivic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,361,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

