Hasbro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 55,575 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,237% compared to the average volume of 4,158 put options.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hasbro by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.36.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

