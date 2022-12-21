HC Wainwright Boosts Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $225.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MDGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.60.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $250.00 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $253.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). As a group, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after acquiring an additional 141,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,122,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.