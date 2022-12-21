Head to Head Survey: CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) & Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and CV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1 2 0 0 1.67 CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus target price of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 0.77%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is more favorable than CV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

55.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 114.87% 8.25% 2.08% CV N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and CV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $265.59 million 5.84 $223.51 million $1.88 5.87 CV $11.77 million 0.23 -$12.40 million N/A N/A

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats CV on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California. CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Tyson Foods, Inc.

