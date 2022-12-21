Head-To-Head Survey: Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) versus Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Universal Technical Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute 8.64% 31.52% 8.10%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $5.25 million 4.11 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute $335.08 million 0.63 $14.58 million $0.55 11.31

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Universal Technical Institute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Universal Technical Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Universal Technical Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Technical Institute 0 0 4 0 3.00

Universal Technical Institute has a consensus target price of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 70.42%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. The company also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers programs for welding and CNC machining. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 16 campuses. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

