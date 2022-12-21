HEICO Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for HEICO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Shares of HEI opened at $153.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.12. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in HEICO by 2.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of HEICO by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.29%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

