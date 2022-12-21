Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Down 9.0% in November

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Insider Activity
In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,017,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 35.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 95,729 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Hilltop Stock Performance
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $330.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hilltop Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hilltop (HTH)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.