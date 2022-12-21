Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $129.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.20.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 177.8% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 547,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after buying an additional 29,358 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

