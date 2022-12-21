Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $32,601.38 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,299.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $92,359.68.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $14,680.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $11,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,785 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $21,197.55.

On Friday, October 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $110,895.12.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.32 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $51,506,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 423,361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 4.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,250,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 104,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 16.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 276,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

