Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $32,601.38 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,299.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 19th, Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $92,359.68.
  • On Wednesday, December 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $14,680.00.
  • On Monday, November 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $11,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.
  • On Monday, October 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,785 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $21,197.55.
  • On Friday, October 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $110,895.12.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.32 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $51,506,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 423,361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 4.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,250,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 104,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 16.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 276,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.