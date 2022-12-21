Hope F. Cochran Sells 1,175 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $200.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $570.58. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

About MongoDB

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

