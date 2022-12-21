HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Raised by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,453 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,333 shares of company stock worth $6,344,138. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HP stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

