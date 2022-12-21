Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €52.40 ($55.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($44.73) and a 52-week high of €59.12 ($62.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.02.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

