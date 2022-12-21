HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Down 9.0% in November

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,226,100 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 3,543,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,896,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HUMBL Stock Performance

Shares of HUMBL stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. HUMBL has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

HUMBL Company Profile

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce platform, connects consumers, freelancers and merchants in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers HUMBLPAY that connects consumers, freelancers, and merchants in the digital economy to share and pay; and HUMBLMARKETPLACE that enables merchants to list and sell goods by authenticating through HUMBL Token Engine and HUMBL Origin Assurance technologies to improve merchants ability to trade, track, and pay for assets, as well as HUMBL Pay web checkout integrations.

