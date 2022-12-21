HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Down 9.0% in November

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,226,100 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 3,543,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,896,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
HUMBL Stock Performance
Shares of HUMBL stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. HUMBL has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.42.
HUMBL Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUMBL (HMBL)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for HUMBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUMBL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.