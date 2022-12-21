Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,202,400 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 7,987,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 496.7 days.

Hydro One Stock Performance

HRNNF opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $28.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRNNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

